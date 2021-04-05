League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Port Vale

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 17Kerry
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 3Jones
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 6Burrell
  • 28McPake
  • 9Beck
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 10Martin
  • 14Kiernan
  • 22Francis
  • 25Minter
  • 27Williams

Port Vale

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brown
  • 6Smith
  • 5Legge
  • 16Brisley
  • 11Montaño
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 4Joyce
  • 10Conlon
  • 7Worrall
  • 12Robinson
  • 21Rodney

Substitutes

  • 13Cullen
  • 14Guthrie
  • 17Taylor
  • 19Amoo
  • 27Hurst
  • 32Scott
  • 33Olagunju
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge392171159362370
2Cheltenham382081052341868
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere38189115146563
5Forest Green381711105042862
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport37169124739857
8Exeter3715111160431756
9Leyton Orient38168144440456
10Carlisle37166155144754
11Bradford37159134442254
12Salford3713131142311152
13Stevenage391216113433152
14Crawley381410144849-152
15Harrogate38147174042-249
16Port Vale39138185052-247
17Scunthorpe37137173845-746
18Oldham39129185565-1045
19Mansfield39917134551-644
20Walsall38818123946-742
21Barrow37118184447-341
22Colchester39816153653-1740
23Southend39811202352-2935
24Grimsby38712192956-2733
