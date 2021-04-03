Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio was stretchered off against Liverpool in Wolves' last game after being concussed, but is now fit

TEAM NEWS

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says several players, including Joao Moutinho, are doubts after suffering "small problems" on international duty.

Daniel Podence, who has been out for two months with a groin injury, will also be assessed.

Rui Patricio has been cleared to play after recovering from concussion.

West Ham boss David Moyes has reported a "few knocks and bruises" from his returning international players, though no serious problems.

Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko remain out, while the Hammers will monitor the fitness of Arthur Masuaku, who played 75 minutes for the under-23s on 19 March, his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery in December.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This has been a disappointing campaign for Wolves, and one of the first setbacks they suffered was when they lost 4-0 to West Ham at London Stadium in September.

The Hammers, by contrast, have had an excellent season. The challenge for them now is seeing it through to the finish.

This one is hard to call, mainly because I think it will be quite a flat occasion rather than a high-tempo affair. If Wolves do keep West Ham quiet, they could nick the points.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter David Gray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's most recent win at Molineux was by 2-0 in a Premier League game in August 2009.

That is Wolves' only defeat in their past eight home league matches versus the Hammers (W5, D2).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could go three consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time in nine years.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have scored the opening goal in just one of their last 19 top-flight games - that was an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

They have netted first in a league-low seven fixtures this season but have won six of them and drawn the other.

All five of Ruben Neves' Premier League goals this season have come since the turn of the year - he is the only Wolves player to have scored more than once in 2021.

West Ham United