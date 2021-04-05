National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium, England

Solihull Moors v Sutton United

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Cranston
  • 15Maycock
  • 7Sbarra
  • 4Storer
  • 11Ward
  • 16McNally
  • 21Usher-Shipway
  • 25Archer
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 12Coxe
  • 13Clayton
  • 17Piggott
  • 24Hancox
  • 26Donawa

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 15Eastmond
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 20Nembhard
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 21Kealy
  • 26Simpson
  • 28Wilson
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
