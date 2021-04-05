National League
WokingWoking15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Notts County

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Smith
  • 2Cook
  • 3Casey
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 6Diarra
  • 9Smith
  • 18Dempsey
  • 21Block
  • 25Ashford
  • 26Loza

Substitutes

  • 4Cooper
  • 15Skinner
  • 16Lofthouse
  • 30Dalby
  • 32Hodges

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 7Barnett
  • 23Chicksen
  • 4Reeves
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 3Ellis
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 6O'Brien
  • 28Griffiths
  • 18Knowles
  • 19Sam

Substitutes

  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 27Knight
  • 29Miller
  • 32Golden
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
