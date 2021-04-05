National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Champion
  • 10Murtagh
  • 4Ricketts
  • 12Fyfield
  • 8Mafuta
  • 11Whitely
  • 19Smith
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 23Marsh

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 7Mingoia
  • 15Rhead
  • 17Huddart
  • 20McDonnell

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Sterry
  • 2Cass
  • 8Featherstone
  • 5Odusina
  • 4Liddle
  • 3Ferguson
  • 14Holohan
  • 6Shelton
  • 11Oates
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 7Donaldson
  • 10Molyneux
  • 18Williams
  • 19White
  • 39Bennett
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC