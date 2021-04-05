Boreham Wood v Hartlepool United

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Champion
- 10Murtagh
- 4Ricketts
- 12Fyfield
- 8Mafuta
- 11Whitely
- 19Smith
- 9Tshimanga
- 23Marsh
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 7Mingoia
- 15Rhead
- 17Huddart
- 20McDonnell
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Killip
- 23Sterry
- 2Cass
- 8Featherstone
- 5Odusina
- 4Liddle
- 3Ferguson
- 14Holohan
- 6Shelton
- 11Oates
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 7Donaldson
- 10Molyneux
- 18Williams
- 19White
- 39Bennett
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
Match report to follow.