Wrexham v Torquay United

First Half begins.
WrexhamWrexham0TorquayTorquay United0
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|31
|18
|9
|4
|51
|26
|25
|63
|2
|Hartlepool
|34
|17
|10
|7
|44
|30
|14
|61
|3
|Torquay
|31
|16
|7
|8
|49
|30
|19
|55
|4
|Stockport
|30
|14
|9
|7
|43
|26
|17
|51
|5
|Notts County
|29
|14
|8
|7
|37
|23
|14
|50
|6
|Chesterfield
|29
|15
|3
|11
|41
|28
|13
|48
|7
|Wrexham
|31
|13
|9
|9
|40
|29
|11
|48
|8
|Halifax
|30
|13
|8
|9
|46
|35
|11
|47
|9
|Eastleigh
|31
|11
|11
|9
|35
|31
|4
|44
|10
|Bromley
|30
|11
|9
|10
|45
|42
|3
|42
|11
|Altrincham
|33
|11
|9
|13
|37
|39
|-2
|42
|12
|Boreham Wood
|31
|9
|14
|8
|36
|32
|4
|41
|13
|Maidenhead United
|28
|11
|7
|10
|41
|39
|2
|40
|14
|Solihull Moors
|30
|11
|6
|13
|32
|34
|-2
|39
|15
|Yeovil
|31
|11
|6
|14
|45
|49
|-4
|39
|16
|Aldershot
|31
|11
|6
|14
|38
|44
|-6
|39
|17
|Dag & Red
|31
|10
|8
|13
|29
|38
|-9
|38
|18
|Wealdstone
|31
|9
|6
|16
|37
|62
|-25
|33
|19
|Woking
|29
|8
|8
|13
|26
|31
|-5
|32
|20
|Weymouth
|31
|8
|6
|17
|33
|45
|-12
|30
|21
|King's Lynn
|29
|6
|7
|16
|33
|58
|-25
|25
|22
|Barnet
|29
|3
|4
|22
|21
|68
|-47
|13
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0