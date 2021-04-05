National League
WrexhamWrexham0TorquayTorquay United0

Wrexham v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 13Carrington
  • 6Harris
  • 26French
  • 22Kelleher
  • 3Reckord
  • 8Young
  • 29Davies
  • 12Jarvis
  • 20Angus

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 7Durrell
  • 14Rutherford
  • 15Horsfield
  • 21Dibble

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 33Covolan Cauagnari
  • 2Wynter
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 12Randell
  • 9Wright
  • 8Hall
  • 10Little
  • 16Sherring
  • 27Law
  • 28Mbunga-Kimpioka
  • 31Lewis

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 11Andrews
  • 19Boden
  • 21Moxey
  • 25Waters
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710744301461
3Torquay31167849301955
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County29148737231450
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham31139940291148
8Halifax30138946351147
9Eastleigh31111193531444
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham33119133739-242
12Boreham Wood3191483632441
13Maidenhead United28117104139240
14Solihull Moors30116133234-239
15Yeovil31116144549-439
16Aldershot31116143844-639
17Dag & Red31108132938-938
18Wealdstone3196163762-2533
19Woking2988132631-532
20Weymouth3186173345-1230
21King's Lynn2967163358-2525
22Barnet2934222168-4713
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories