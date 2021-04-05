King's Lynn Town v Altrincham

King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Line-ups
King's Lynn
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Richardson
- 39Howard
- 38Baggott
- 19Mitchell
- 4Callan-McFadden
- 25Denton
- 12Gyasi
- 24Carey
- 28Payne
- 37Coleman
- 40Gascoigne
Substitutes
- 9Gash
- 15Fleming
- 17King
- 30Bastock
- 33Tsagium
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Thompson
- 24Senior
- 3Hampson
- 10Hancock
- 6Moult
- 5Hannigan
- 8Williams
- 25Mullarkey
- 32Hardy
- 34Colclough
- 9Piggott
Substitutes
- 11Ceesay
- 17Bell
- 19Ogle
- 23Peers
- 30Richman
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
Match details to follow.