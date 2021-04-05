National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: The Walks Stadium, England

King's Lynn Town v Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richardson
  • 39Howard
  • 38Baggott
  • 19Mitchell
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 25Denton
  • 12Gyasi
  • 24Carey
  • 28Payne
  • 37Coleman
  • 40Gascoigne

Substitutes

  • 9Gash
  • 15Fleming
  • 17King
  • 30Bastock
  • 33Tsagium

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 24Senior
  • 3Hampson
  • 10Hancock
  • 6Moult
  • 5Hannigan
  • 8Williams
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 32Hardy
  • 34Colclough
  • 9Piggott

Substitutes

  • 11Ceesay
  • 17Bell
  • 19Ogle
  • 23Peers
  • 30Richman
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC