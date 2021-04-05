Maidenhead United v Eastleigh

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 3Wells
- 24Massey
- 19Upward
- 16Sheckleford
- 5Parry
- 6Clerima
- 25Barratt
- 11Sparkes
- 7Coley
- 9Blissett
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 18Egan
- 23Lovett
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Partington
- 6Boyce
- 4Miley
- 17Tomlinson
- 5Bird
- 24Blair
- 8Payne
- 7Bell-Baggie
- 20Hill
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 13Flitney
- 14Bearwish
- 18House
- 19Hollands
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match details to follow.