National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Wells
  • 24Massey
  • 19Upward
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 5Parry
  • 6Clerima
  • 25Barratt
  • 11Sparkes
  • 7Coley
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 18Egan
  • 23Lovett

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Partington
  • 6Boyce
  • 4Miley
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 5Bird
  • 24Blair
  • 8Payne
  • 7Bell-Baggie
  • 20Hill
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 18House
  • 19Hollands
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

