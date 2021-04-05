National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: Grosvenor Vale, England

Wealdstone v Barnet

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Askew
  • 15Harbottle
  • 34Cawley
  • 7Phillips
  • 17Mendy
  • 6Okimo
  • 18Dyer
  • 8Smith
  • 10Green
  • 23Gondoh
  • 11Lewis

Substitutes

  • 13Wishart
  • 14Parish
  • 26Fasanmade
  • 27Fielding
  • 30Hearn

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Azaze
  • 5Preston
  • 7McQueen
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 19McBurnie
  • 16Taylor
  • 20Baker-Richardson
  • 30Vaughan
  • 33Vasiliou
  • 38Daly
  • 40Wordsworth

Substitutes

  • 11Hooper
  • 14Faal
  • 21Adeloye
  • 24Callan
  • 31Nugent
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
