Lewandowski won the German league and cup double last season plus the Champions League with Bayern Munich

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Wednesday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old Bayern Munich player limped off during Sunday's 3-0 win over Andorra after scoring two goals.

The Polish FA say he faces up to 10 days out with ligament damage.

Lewandowski now has a race to be fit for Bayern's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St-Germain in nine days time.

He has returned to Germany for further treatment on the injury.