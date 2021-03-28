Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Alex Hartridge spent all of last season on loan at Bath City and has played 27 times for Exeter City this season

Exeter City defender Alex Hartridge's contribution has been praised by manager Matt Taylor after the 1-0 win over play-off rivals Salford City.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has broken into the first team this season and impressed Taylor in recent weeks.

"Alex has come in now, played seven or eight games on the bounce of a certain level and he's deserved that chance," Taylor said.

"He's keeping other experienced players out of the team," he told BBC Devon.

"But he's got an ability about him, he's dynamic, he's strong, he wants to head the ball, he just wants to defend.

"He's got a really good understanding with Rory McArdle at the moment and they just wanted to put their head on a lot of those first balls and we were able to affect it off the back of that."

The win over Salford ended a three-game losing streak for the Grecians, who are a point off the play-off places.

"We've played OK at times in the last few games and picked up no points whatsoever. So to win ugly, I'll take that, and to win ugly with that group of players on that pitch I was absolutely delighted," added Taylor of his young side.

"They had to stand up to a physical team, a direct team with some outstanding players for this level and we did it time and time again.

"The fact that we've come out on top is really pleasing because I can guarantee that we'll probably face another half a dozen games like that this season."