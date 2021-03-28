Jordan Rossiter: Fleetwood Town midfielder signs new deal to summer 2023
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town midfielder Jordan Rossiter has signed a new contract which keeps him with the League One club until the summer of 2023.
The 24-year-old joined the Cod Army from Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer of 2020.
His arrival came after a loan spell at Highbury during 2019-20 which was curtailed due to a serious knee injury.
He has gone on to make 46 appearances for Fleetwood, and has turned out 27 times this season.