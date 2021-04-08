Scottish Championship
HeartsHeart of Midlothian19:45AlloaAlloa Athletic
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Alloa Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts23145450242647
2Raith Rovers22106639271236
3Dundee2210664337636
4Inverness CT238963224833
5Dunfermline228773028231
6Queen of Sth2293103644-830
7Ayr236892830-226
8Arbroath2367101928-925
9Morton2367102031-1125
10Alloa2346132751-2418
