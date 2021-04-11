Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00HibernianHibernian
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers33285078106889
2Celtic34219472244872
3Hibernian33168944311356
4Aberdeen341410103331252
5Livingston34128144047-744
6St Johnstone341010143441-740
7Dundee Utd341012123043-1342
8St Mirren341010143039-940
9Motherwell34108163351-1838
10Ross County3486202861-3330
11Kilmarnock3485213549-1429
12Hamilton3469193161-3027
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport