Joe Edwards' stoppage-time equaliser was his first goal in a month

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has hailed the impact of Joe Edwards after his eighth goal of the season secured a point at Blackpool in League One.

Edwards' stoppage-time strike averted a sixth loss in seven games for the Pilgrims, who are 16th in League One.

"He's been fantastic, he's led the group since Gaz (Gary Sawyer) has been injured and turned into a real leader which we knew he was," said Lowe.

"But he's been a leader on the pitch, his performances speak volumes."

Edwards, 30, moved to Argyle in the summer of 2019 and has been a regular in the side under Lowe, helping the Pilgrims win promotion from League One last season.

"He's been a top professional," the Argyle manager added.

"He does things properly, does things right, and we're just pleased that he gets in those positions because he's always got a little knack for a goal, so when he's getting in those areas you always fancy him.

"I was going to take him off one game a few weeks ago, but Schuey (assistant manager Steve Schumacher) said 'no, leave him on because he's got a knack of scoring'.

"Now, we're looking at him as a goal threat as well as being a good defender and a good footballer."