Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic12:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Scougall
  • 11Cameron

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Jamieson
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson
  • 23Murray
  • 24Williamson
  • 31Willison

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 18Tait
  • 8Hendry
  • 13Spencer
  • 21Kennedy
  • 26King
  • 7Armstrong
  • 23Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 3MacDonald
  • 5Mendy
  • 9Duku
  • 11Abraham
  • 16Smith
  • 17Thomson
  • 22Cooney
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers24117642291340
3Dundee2410864438638
4Inverness CT2481063325834
5Dunfermline248973129233
6Queen of Sth2494113746-931
7Ayr246992931-227
8Arbroath2468102130-926
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2446142757-3018
