Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath12:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Follow live coverage from 12:00 BST

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 18Williamson
  • 17Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 14Doolan
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 8McKenna
  • 12Stewart
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Moore
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Douglas

Ayr

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Houston
  • 30Baird
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 17Ndaba
  • 3Reading
  • 8Miller
  • 4Muirhead
  • 28Barjonas
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 6Murdoch
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Walsh
  • 14Todd
  • 18Chalmers
  • 22McKenzie
  • 29Urminsky
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers24117642291340
3Dundee2410864438638
4Inverness CT2481063325834
5Dunfermline248973129233
6Queen of Sth2494113746-931
7Ayr246992931-227
8Arbroath2468102130-926
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2446142757-3018
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport