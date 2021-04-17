Arbroath v Ayr United

Follow live coverage from 12:00 BST
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 18Williamson
- 17Low
- 9Hilson
- 14Doolan
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 8McKenna
- 12Stewart
- 15Donnelly
- 16Moore
- 28Craigen
- 31Douglas
Ayr
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Morrison
- 2Houston
- 30Baird
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 17Ndaba
- 3Reading
- 8Miller
- 4Muirhead
- 28Barjonas
- 11McCowan
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 6Murdoch
- 7Moffat
- 10Walsh
- 14Todd
- 18Chalmers
- 22McKenzie
- 29Urminsky
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match report to follow.