Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline12:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 22Mayo
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Whittaker
  • 8Henderson
  • 9Wighton
  • 10McManus
  • 23Thomas
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 14McCann
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 21Murray
  • 24McInroy
  • 26Todd

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 19Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 5Obileye
  • 29Awokoya-Mebude
  • 26Dickson
  • 12McCabe
  • 25Jones
  • 10Shields

Substitutes

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Nortey
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 8Pybus
  • 11Dobbie
  • 16East
  • 17Joseph
Referee:
David Lowe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers24117642291340
3Dundee2410864438638
4Inverness CT2481063325834
5Dunfermline248973129233
6Queen of Sth2494113746-931
7Ayr246992931-227
8Arbroath2468102130-926
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2446142757-3018
View full Scottish Championship table

