Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:00DundeeDundee
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 22McKay
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 27MacKay
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 11Sutherland
  • 23Allan
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Vincent
  • 16Harper
  • 17Storey
  • 19Lyall
  • 21MacKay

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3McGhee
  • 18McMullan
  • 8Byrne
  • 16Elliott
  • 11McDaid
  • 9Mullen
  • 17Afolabi

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 12Ferrie
  • 21Sow
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 29Fisher
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Tuesday 20th April 2021

  Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:00DundeeDundee
  • MortonGreenock Morton19:05HeartsHeart of Midlothian

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers25127644301443
3Dundee2410864438638
4Dunfermline259973430436
5Inverness CT2481063325834
6Queen of Sth2594123849-1131
7Arbroath2578102530-529
8Ayr2569102935-627
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2546152859-3118
View full Scottish Championship table

