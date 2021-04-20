Greenock Morton v Heart of Midlothian

Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 3Fjørtoft
- 4McLean
- 5McGinty
- 8McGinn
- 6Jacobs
- 10Nesbitt
- 17Lyon
- 16Strapp
- 12Orsi
Substitutes
- 9Muirhead
- 11Oliver
- 15McGuffie
- 19Colville
- 22Easdale
- 27Hynes
- 28McGrattan
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 26Halkett
- 4Souttar
- 12Logan
- 5Haring
- 18McEneff
- 16Halliday
- 10Boyce
- 31Henderson
- 9Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 19Irving
- 24Frear
- 28Popescu
- 36McGill
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Morton).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Michael Ledger.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Morton).
Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian).
Brian McLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Kalvin Orsi (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
Stephen McGinn (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
