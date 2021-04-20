Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Greenock Morton v Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 8McGinn
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 16Strapp
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Oliver
  • 15McGuffie
  • 19Colville
  • 22Easdale
  • 27Hynes
  • 28McGrattan

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Souttar
  • 12Logan
  • 5Haring
  • 18McEneff
  • 16Halliday
  • 10Boyce
  • 31Henderson
  • 9Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 19Irving
  • 24Frear
  • 28Popescu
  • 36McGill
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

  3. Post update

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Morton).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Brian McLean.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Michael Ledger.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Morton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Morton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Morton).

  14. Post update

    Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Brian McLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Kalvin Orsi (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts25156456243251
2Raith Rovers25127644301443
3Dundee2510964438639
4Dunfermline259973430436
5Inverness CT2581163325835
6Queen of Sth2594123849-1131
7Arbroath2578102530-529
8Ayr2569102935-627
9Morton2569102132-1127
10Alloa2546152859-3118
View full Scottish Championship table

