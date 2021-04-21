Follow live radio & text coverage
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|34
|29
|5
|0
|80
|11
|69
|92
|2
|Celtic
|34
|21
|9
|4
|72
|24
|48
|72
|3
|Hibernian
|34
|16
|8
|10
|45
|33
|12
|56
|4
|Aberdeen
|34
|14
|10
|10
|33
|31
|2
|52
|5
|Livingston
|34
|12
|8
|14
|40
|47
|-7
|44
|6
|St Johnstone
|34
|10
|10
|14
|34
|41
|-7
|40
|7
|Dundee Utd
|34
|10
|12
|12
|30
|43
|-13
|42
|8
|St Mirren
|34
|10
|10
|14
|30
|39
|-9
|40
|9
|Motherwell
|34
|10
|8
|16
|33
|51
|-18
|38
|10
|Ross County
|34
|8
|6
|20
|28
|61
|-33
|30
|11
|Kilmarnock
|34
|8
|5
|21
|35
|49
|-14
|29
|12
|Hamilton
|34
|6
|9
|19
|31
|61
|-30
|27
