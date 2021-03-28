Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Doherty started the Serbia and Luxembourg defeats at right wing-back

International friendly: Qatar v Republic of Ireland Venue: Nagyerdei Stadium, Hungary Date: Tuesday, 30 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland duo Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty have been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Qatar.

Doherty was substituted at half-time in the Republic's World Cup qualifier defeat by Luxembourg on Saturday.

Stevens, who started at left wing-back with Doherty on the right, was assessed post-match after playing 90 minutes.

Neither player travelled to Hungary with the squad as the Republic aim to secure a first win under boss Stephen Kenny at the 11th attempt.

Qatar were added to the Republic's World Cup qualifying Group A on a non-competitive basis with a series of friendlies arranged to help them prepare to host the finals in 2022.

Tuesday's game was originally scheduled to take place in Dublin but was moved to Debrecen with the Aviva Stadium fixture pushed back to October.

Qatar go into Tuesday's game in better form than the Republic after beating Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in their first two friendlies.

After being edged out by Serbia and stunned by Luxembourg, the Republic hope to close out a dispiriting international window with a victory, which would be their first since beating New Zealand in a friendly in November 2019.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).