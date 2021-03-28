Last updated on .From the section National League

Seven of 23 National League clubs wanted to end the season early when they voted on the issue in February

National League clubs have been asked whether they will back a no confidence motion against the league's board and chairman Brian Barwick.

The proposal has been made by Maidstone United, and seconded by National League South side Dorking Wanderers.

It comes amid growing discontent about numerous decisions involving the National League which have created huge controversy.

All 66 member clubs have been asked to respond by 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

A letter sent by Maidstone and Dorking says it needs 10% of clubs to back an emergency general meeting at which the no confidence vote would be taken.

It lists 11 areas of contention, including Friday's decision to fine clubs who refused to abide by a National League request to fulfil fixtures until the outcome of resolutions into the determination of the 2020-21 season were known.

Earlier this month National Leagues North and South were declared null and void after many felt it was impossible to continue the campaign while matches had to be played behind closed doors.

Having started the season thanks to a £10m National Lottery grant, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said from January onwards, funding to continue the season would be in the form of loans.

"Football at our level is in major crisis at present," said the letter.

"The management of the crisis by the National League board has been inadequate from the beginning. It is now the subject of widespread anger and ridicule."

The National League has been approached for a response.