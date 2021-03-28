Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts have been released from the Wales squad after "breaching protocols".

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) did not specify the nature of the breach.

Wales are preparing for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic in Cardiff.

"The three players will be returning to their respective clubs this afternoon," said the FAW.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment."

