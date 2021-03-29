Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Davis Keillor-Dunn was born in Sunderland and had spells at his home city club and also Middlesbrough

Davis Keillor-Dunn has triggered an extension to his Oldham Athletic contract for next season after playing enough games for the League Two side.

The attacking midfielder, 23, has played 41 matches in all competitions this season and scored nine goals, with only Conor McAleny scoring more.

Keillor-Dunn joined the Latics from Wrexham in August 2020.

The club have decided to exercise the option in my contract," Keillor-Dunn told the club website.

"This has ultimately given me the chance to play a lot of games and have a strong season personally, so I'm happy my performances have been able to be rewarded."