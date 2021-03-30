Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City have not reached the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League since 2017-18

Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg: Manchester City v Barcelona Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and report on BBC Sport website

Manchester City are "more than capable" of scoring the goals required to overturn a 3-0 Champions League quarter-final deficit against Barcelona, says boss Gareth Taylor.

Chloe Kelly's penalty miss was the closest they came in the first leg as the Catalans took control of the tie.

However, free-scoring City have 55 goals in 18 Women's Super League games, the highest in the division.

"We created a lot of chances against Barcelona," Taylor said.

"We've given ourselves an uphill task but in terms of me being confident enough to say we can achieve it - yeah.

"We're right up there in terms of goals scored, the first to 50 goals, so we are more than capable.

"Is it going to be difficult? Of course. But we're going to be going for it."

Barca are an equally formidable side in attack, with 103 goals in 21 games in the Spanish Primera Liga, and have their eyes on going one better than their 2019 loss to Lyon in the final of the competition.

Lluis Cortes' side were semi-finalists last season whereas City have not reached the last-four stage of the competition since 2017-18, when they lost to eventual winners Lyon.

Ending that wait for City will be made even more difficult given Barcelona have not conceded three or more goals in a game since their 4-1 loss to Lyon in that 2019 final.

"When we looked at the stats, outside of it being a 3-0 game, the stats suggested it was close," Taylor said.

"Close in terms of chances and expected goals, and that gives us perspective.

"We're not daft the game is played in both boxes, we can't give anything away and we need to take our chances."