Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2EibarEibar0

Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar: Karim Benzema scores again for champions

Marco Asensio (right)
Marco Asensio (right) scored his fourth of the season for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema continued his rich scoring form as Real Madrid warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Liverpool with victory over Eibar.

The Frenchman recorded his 24th goal of the season with a firm header from eight yards in the 73rd minute.

Marco Asensio scored the opener when he slotted in from midfielder Casemiro.

The win moves Real to within three points of leaders Atletico Madrid, who are at Sevilla on Sunday.

For coach Zinedine Zidane this win was the perfect way to mark his 250th game in charge of Los Blancos.

The French coach had been under pressure earlier this season, following the Copa del Rey defeat by Alcoyano, but his side have been grinding out wins since February and could still finish with the La Liga-Champions League double.

Real dominated struggling Eibar for much of the match. Aside from the goals, Spain international Asensio, Benzema and Casemiro had efforts ruled out for offside, while Isco went close with a free-kick that came off the bar.

Eibar, second from bottom on goal difference, looked threatening going forward but lacked a cutting edge. Alejandro Pozo sliced an effort wide from inside the area and Real keeper Thibaut Courtois did well to block a low drive from Takashi Inui late in the game.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 17Vázquez
  • 10ModricSubstituted forKroosat 61'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 68'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forArribasat 68'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas

Eibar

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 22PozoBooked at 90mins
  • 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 23Arbilla
  • 11Soares AlvesSubstituted forValdés Díazat 81'minutes
  • 6Álvarez
  • 21LeónSubstituted forRodriguesat 76'minutes
  • 8DiopSubstituted forAtienzaat 76'minutes
  • 19GarcíaSubstituted forEnrichat 61'minutes
  • 25GilBooked at 20minsSubstituted forInuiat 45'minutes
  • 17Kike

Substitutes

  • 2Burgos
  • 7González Casín
  • 9Enrich
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 14Inui
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 29Dufur
  • 32Arietaleanizbeaskoa
  • 33Atienza
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 0.

  3. Booking

    Alejandro Pozo (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Pozo (Eibar).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nacho.

  7. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nacho.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Ángel Atienza.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo following a fast break.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Cote replaces Rafa Soares.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergio Arribas.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Miguel Ángel Atienza replaces Pape Diop.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Kévin Rodrigues replaces Pedro León.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid28206251183366
2Real Madrid29196451232863
3Barcelona28195467244362
4Sevilla28174739211855
5Villarreal291113542311146
6Real Sociedad28129744281645
7Real Betis28143113841-345
8Granada29106133449-1536
9Ath Bilbao2898113832635
10Levante29811103639-335
11Celta Vigo28810103543-834
12Valencia2889113438-433
13Osasuna29710122335-1231
14Getafe2979132233-1130
15Cádiz2878132444-2029
16Real Valladolid28512112638-1227
17Elche28510132542-1725
18Huesca29412132844-1624
19Eibar29411142235-1323
20Alavés2858152344-2123
View full Spanish La Liga table

