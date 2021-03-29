Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at end of season
Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the club has announced.
The 32-year-old Argentina striker's contract expires at the end of the campaign and he has been told it will not be renewed.
Aguero, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.
He will be honoured by a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva.
Aguero has played a leading role in City's renaissance in recent years, famously scoring the injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 which clinched the club's first English title in 44 years.
Since then, he has helped City win three more Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.
"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.
"His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football."
More to follow.
He may not be quite as prolific in his advancing years but City still haven't found a replacement , in my view.
Such a shame that a player of his status won't even get one last game in front of the fans.
Iconic.
The game against QPR will never be forgotten or the statement "Agueeeeerroooo"
All the best in whatever you do next, thanks for the memories.
Good luck Sergio, sorry to see you go...
Man City are pretty astute financially and aren't going to offer the ageing and often injured player a new contract for sentimental reasons. I dont think this approach devalues his contribution over the years. Shame to see him leave the league, but the sun has set on his elite level career.
Good Shift Sergio