Wendie Renard scored the winner for Lyon in their quarter-final first leg against PSG earlier this month

Lyon have asked Uefa to postpone their Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris St-Germain because a Covid outbreak at the club.

The European champions returned four positive results on Monday following another round of testing after two cases were discovered last week.

While Lyon beat Dijon 3-0 in the league on Saturday, the outbreak has now forced the entire team to isolate.

Lyon won the first leg 1-0 and are scheduled to face PSG on Wednesday.

The seven-time European champions said they had alerted both Uefa and PSG after learning the extent of the "very critical situation" within the squad.

Earlier this month, PSG were forced to forfeit their last-16 second-leg tie against Sparta Prague - deemed a 3-0 loss - due to Covid-19 cases in their squad, but they still advanced to the quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate score.