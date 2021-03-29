Last updated on .From the section England

Luke Shaw has won nine caps for England since making his debut in 2014

Luke Shaw says he regrets "letting down" England boss Gareth Southgate in the past and wants to "focus on the future" with the national team.

The Manchester United left-back, 25, made his first England appearance since 2018 on Sunday, starting the World Cup qualifying win against Albania.

Shaw admits he "pulled out of a lot of camps" since his previous appearance against Spain more than two years ago.

"Personally I massively regretted doing that," he said.

"I think playing for your country is a massive privilege and an honour and I think at times I took advantage of that.

"I didn't really think about it too much but of course now I just want to forget the mistakes I've made in the past, and Gareth's done that, so we're just focusing on the future and obviously what's happening now."

Shaw, who became one of the world's most expensive teenagers when he joined United for £27m in June 2014, has struggled with injury during his time at Old Trafford, breaking his leg in 2015 - while hamstring, foot and ankle problems have also curtailed his influence in more recent years.

He had looked set to leave the Red Devils in 2018 following criticism from then manager Jose Mourinho, but has been rejuvenated under the Portuguese's successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Shaw says he had not been able to "stop thinking of the mistakes" he made over the years, and "especially with England".

"It was just pulling out when I got to the camp," he said.

"Around that time, I was maybe not in the best condition but I think over the last two years I've thought about it so much - that was my biggest regret.

"And yeah, of course, letting Gareth (Southgate) down. I tried to keep in touch with him just to let him know that things had changed.

"He's said he's picked me on merit and how I've been performing."

Shaw said he now wants to continue to impress Southgate, who first called the defender up to a national team when he took over as England Under-21s boss in 2013.