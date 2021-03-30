Premier League fixtures: BBC to show Wolves v Burnley, Leeds v Man Utd moved
Wolves' home game against Burnley will be shown live on BBC Sport in the next batch of Premier League fixtures to be moved for television coverage.
Wolves will host Burnley at Molineux on 12:00 BST on Sunday, 25 April.
Leaders Manchester City will now travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday, 21 April after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.
Chelsea, Leicester and Southampton - the other semi-finalists - will also play their rearranged top-flight games in the same midweek.
Meanwhile, Leeds United's home games against Liverpool and Manchester United have also been moved to new dates.
Reigning champions Liverpool will now visit Elland Road on Monday, 19 April (20:00 BST), with the Red Devils going to West Yorkshire on Sunday, 25 April (14:00).
All Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch live in the UK until fans are allowed to return to stadiums, it was announced last month.
Full list of fixtures moved for television coverage from 16 April (all times BST)
Everton v Tottenham - Friday, 16 April (20:00) - Sky Sports
Newcastle v West Ham - Saturday, 17 April (12:30) - Sky Sports
Wolves v Sheffield United - Saturday, 17 April (15:00) - Sky Sports
Arsenal v Fulham - Sunday, 18 April (13:30) - Sky Sports
Manchester United v Burnley - Sunday, 18 April (16:00) - Sky Sports
Leeds United v Liverpool - Monday, 19 April (20:00) - Sky Sports
Chelsea v Brighton - Tuesday, 20 April (20:00) - Sky Sports
Tottenham v Southampton - Wednesday, 21 April (18:00) - Sky Sports
Aston Villa v Manchester City - Wednesday, 21 April (20:15) - Sky Sports
Leicester v West Brom - Thursday, 22 April (20:00) - BT Sport
Arsenal v Everton - Friday, 23 April (20:00) - Sky Sports
Liverpool v Newcastle - Saturday, 24 April (12:30) - BT Sport
West Ham v Chelsea - Saturday, 24 April (17:30) - Sky Sports
Sheffield United v Brighton - Saturday, 24 April (20:00) - Sky Sports
Wolves v Burnley - Sunday, 25 April (12:00) - BBC Sport
Leeds United v Manchester United - Sunday, 25 April (14:00) - Sky Sports
Aston Villa v West Brom - Sunday, 25 April (19:00) - BT Sport
Leicester v Crystal Palace - Monday, 26 April (20:00) - Sky Sports