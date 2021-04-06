League Two
MorecambeMorecambe18:30SouthendSouthend United
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Southend United

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Forest Green391711115044662
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport38179124839960
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Leyton Orient39169144440457
10Salford3814131144311355
11Bradford381510134543255
12Carlisle37166155144754
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Port Vale40148185252050
16Harrogate39147184044-449
17Oldham40139185966-748
18Scunthorpe37137173845-746
19Mansfield40918134551-645
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester40817153754-1741
23Southend39811202352-2935
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

