Swiss coach Lucien Favre - who was sacked by Borussia Dortmund in December - is keen on becoming Celtic manager. (Daily Mail) external-link

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has spoken of his "respect" for Celtic, adding that he's available and willing to discuss the managerial vacancy if approached by the club. (Daily Record) external-link

Head coach Steve Clarke has criticised the "knee-jerk reaction" to Scotland beginning their World Cup qualifying campaign with draws against Austria and Israel. (Sun) external-link

Defender Leon Balogun has triggered a one-year contract extension by making 23 starts in his debut year at Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Kelty Hearts have been declared Lowland League champions on a points-per-game basis and will face Highland League winners Brora Rangers in the pyramid play-off, but the SPFL has yet to confirm whether the play-off between the winner of that tie and League 2's bottom club will go ahead. (Daily Record) external-link

Two hundred Foundation of Hearts members have stopped their cash donation and a similar number have reduced their backing in the wake of defeats to Brora Rangers and Queen of the South, according to founding director Gary Halliday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link