Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Favre, Henry, Scotland, Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Aberdeen, Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Swiss coach Lucien Favre - who was sacked by Borussia Dortmund in December - is keen on becoming Celtic manager. (Daily Mail)external-link

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has spoken of his "respect" for Celtic, adding that he's available and willing to discuss the managerial vacancy if approached by the club. (Daily Record)external-link

Head coach Steve Clarke has criticised the "knee-jerk reaction" to Scotland beginning their World Cup qualifying campaign with draws against Austria and Israel. (Sun)external-link

Defender Leon Balogun has triggered a one-year contract extension by making 23 starts in his debut year at Rangers. (Sun)external-link

Kelty Hearts have been declared Lowland League champions on a points-per-game basis and will face Highland League winners Brora Rangers in the pyramid play-off, but the SPFL has yet to confirm whether the play-off between the winner of that tie and League 2's bottom club will go ahead. (Daily Record)external-link

Two hundred Foundation of Hearts members have stopped their cash donation and a similar number have reduced their backing in the wake of defeats to Brora Rangers and Queen of the South, according to founding director Gary Halliday. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Aberdeen's 20-year-old defender Jack MacKenzie, who made his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United before the international break, has signed a two-year contract extension. (Press & Journal)external-link

