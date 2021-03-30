Both Chelsea-Porto Champions League quarter-final games to be played in Seville

Seville
Sevilla's stadium held the 1986 European Cup final

Both legs of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against Porto will be held in Seville, Spain, because of international coronavirus restrictions.

The matches will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, the home of La Liga club Sevilla.

The dates - 7 April and 13 April - remain unchanged, as does the 20:00 BST kick-off time.

The first leg of Chelsea's last-16 victory of Atletico Madrid was played in Bucharest for similar reasons.

