Brora Rangers are Highland League champions having played just three matches after the 2020-21 campaign was ended early on a points-per-game basis.

The curtailed season had been suspended since January because of Covid-19.

Brora take the title on goal difference from Fraserburgh, with both sides on nine points from nine.

The league management committee cited its need to nominate a club for the pyramid play-offs for a potential chance of entry into League Two.

Avoiding the prohibitive weekly sum of £1,500 it would cost each team to test players for Covid was also a factor.

Brora - who stunned Hearts last week in the Scottish Cup second round - will be put forward for the play-off against the champions of the Lowland League.

The winner of that tie normally faces the club that finishes bottom of League 2 for a place in the SPFL.

However, the play-offs were scrapped when last season was cut short - denying Brora the chance of promotion - and the SPFL has yet to confirm whether the final will take place this term.

Brora have now won two titles in curtailed seasons, having been crowned champions on points per game last term when the fifth-tier Highland League was stopped after 26 fixtures.