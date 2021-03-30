Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Fraser's second-half strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Scotland in Israel on Sunday

World Cup qualifying Group F: Israel v Scotland Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:45

Heightened expectations of Scotland are a "good thing", says head coach Steve Clarke, as he seeks to arrest a winless start to World Cup qualifying.

Following draws with Austria at home and Israel away, Clarke's men round off their opening triple-header against the Faroe Islands at Hampden on Wednesday.

It marks Scotland's last competitive game before this summer's Euros, the nation's first major finals since 1998.

"The increase in expectations is because we've done well," said Clarke.

"I've been in this job a relatively short period and we've managed to qualify for a major tournament for the first time in 23 years.

"We don't want to forget that, we don't want to forget the good feeling. I don't want anybody to be too negative.

"We're certainly not negative in the camp. We're in a good place, everyone understands what we're trying to achieve."

Clarke hinted he will change goalkeeper for the visit of a Faroes side who drew 1-1 away to Moldova and led in Austria before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.

Established first choice David Marshall received criticism for not keeping out Dor Peretz's long-range Israel opener, and Craig Gordon or Jon McLaughlin could now get a chance to impress.

"It's possible. Three games in a week, it's possible to have a look at another goalkeeper," Clarke said.

"I know what my team is - I've actually got it written down, it's in my pocket. I know the formation. But it's not something to share with the general public before the game.

"We understand the need to get the three points, so maybe a little bit less experimentation and fewer changes than maybe I'd make for a third match."

Clarke is keen to guard against complacency when the Faroes - ranked 107 in the world compared to Scotland in 48th - come to Glasgow.

He knows only victory will be acceptable but denied there is extra pressure to deliver with the Euro finals - delayed from last summer because of Covid-19 - looming in June.

"It's important to win in the context of the World Cup qualifying group," Clarke added. "We have plenty more games to play after these three and a lot can change.

"The Faroes gave Austria a fright. I think they'll come at us, same as they did to Austria. They put a lot of balls in the box, they have a long throw and good delivery on set-plays.

"They're a good team, not the Faroes of 10, 20, 30 years ago when they first broke into the international scene. They're well organised and know what they're doing."