Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player at Ibrox side earlier this month

Governments may need to "enforce" the regulation of social media companies to stop racist abuse online, says Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

A teenager has been charged with making an offensive social media post aimed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the club's recent draw with Celtic.

Morelos' team-mate Kemar Roofe says he received alleged racial abuse online after the defeat by Slavia Prague.

"Players are beyond frustrated in a lot of cases," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"You'd rather government didn't have to enforce but maybe that's where we're going to get to in terms of getting companies to take more care over what individuals put on their feeds. That's one of the key areas where so much of this abuse happens.

"You wouldn't invite these guys into your house to abuse you in the way that they do when they come on to your social media accounts."

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague opponent in the Europa League tie, with Police Scotland investigating the incident and a separate complaint of assault made by the Czech club.

Watch Celtic captain Brown offer support to Rangers' Kamara

Motherwell players opted to 'take a stand' against racism before their Scottish Premiership loss to Kilmarnock, rather than kneeling. The Scotland national team followed suit for their World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Israel.

And the Scottish FA have invited clubs to a special summit to discuss ways of tackling racism in football. Robertson says five Rangers representatives, including captain James Tavernier, will attend.

"I would like to think that the summit will see some real action, so hopefully it's the first meeting of many," he added.

"It's great that they've pulled the clubs together and hopefully it becomes more than just a talking show, some real outcomes and real actions that we see applied and hopefully see beginning to make a difference in terms of diversity and inclusion in the game.

"Every one of our players has suffered that abuse through social media on their phones. Some of the abuse I've seen is horrendous. It's a societal issue and it's something which needs education, at a very young age.

"But it's not just schools and organisations like football clubs, because we've become a lightning rod for it. It needs parents, guardians, all members of society to try and engage, and it needs government to look at how people are educated. It comes down to common decency."