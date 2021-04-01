Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Two SWPL1 games - plus a new highlights show - will be shown by BBC Scotland this Sunday as the top flight resumes.

The BBC Sport website and app will show Hearts v Rangers at 13:00 BST. And Celtic v Glasgow City (16:10) will be live on BBC Alba and online.

Reigning champions City are second behind Rangers on goal difference with Celtic two points off the top two.

Highlights of Sunday's games - the eighth of 21 rounds of fixtures - will be on a new BBC Scotland show at 20:30.

The programme, which will also be on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, will be hosted by Jane Lewis with guest Julie Fleeting.

Sunday's SWPL1 fixtures: Hearts v Rangers (13:00), Motherwell v Forfar Farmington (14:00), Spartans v Hibernian (14:00), Celtic v Glasgow City (16:10)