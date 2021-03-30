Faroe Islands took the lead against Austria before losing 3-1

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Faroe Islands Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:45

"Don't panic" seems to be the message for Scotland as Steve Clarke's men face the Faroe Islands looking for their first win of this World Cup qualification campaign.

However, the Scots have done exactly that on two occasions against the team from the North Atlantic nation - both away from home in 1999 and 2002 when they could only draw those European Championship qualifiers.

In the 1999 fixture under Craig Brown, Scotland took a first-half lead through Allan Johnston but then had Matt Elliott sent off just before the interval. Hans Hansen scored for the Faroes with a header late in the game to earn a 1-1 draw.

In 2002, Berti Vogts was in charge as the Scots went 2-0 down after 12 minutes to the part-timers in Toftir. Some strong words at half-time and goals in the second half from Paul Lambert and Barry Ferguson brought the score to 2-2.

However, Scotland are unbeaten against the Faroes in nine previous meetings and are 59 places above them in the world rankings.

Despite being ranked 107th, the Faroe Islands have made positive strides in the past 18 months, going unbeaten in six matches in the Nations League to clinch promotion to the third tier of the competition.

They maintained their unbeaten competitive run by drawing their opening match of this World Cup qualifying campaign away to Moldova, before losing 3-1 to Austria in Vienna on Sunday.

Like Steve Clarke, Hakan Ericson is still looking for his first win in Group F

This was done under the stewardship of their 60-year-old Swedish head coach Hakan Ericson, who took over in late 2019. He previously led Sweden's Under-21 team to success at the European Championship in 2015.

The Faroe Islands generally play a 4-4-2 formation.

Ones to watch

Gunnar Nielsen

The Faroe Islands goalkeeper plays his club football in Iceland

The 34 year-old goalkeeper knows all about playing in Scotland having previously made 23 appearances for Motherwell between 2013 and 2015. Currently with FH Hafnarfjordur in Iceland, he's a steady, reliable keeper, has been in good form of late and has over 60 caps for his country.

Sonni Ragnar Nattestad

The tall central defender plays for Dundalk in the the League of Ireland Premier Division, having joined in January. At 6ft 6in he is a threat in both boxes with his aerial ability, as was shown when he scored the opening goal against Austria on Sunday.

Joan Simun Edmundsson

Joan Simun Edmundsson (right) playing for Faroe Islands against Austria on Sunday

Top scorer in the current national squad with seven goals, Edmundsson helped Arminia Bielefeld become champions of the German second division last season and gain promotion to the Bundesliga. Has a strong left foot and is a danger at set-pieces.