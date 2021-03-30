World Cup Qualifying - European
BelgiumBelgium2BelarusBelarus0

Belgium v Belarus

Last updated on

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Mignolet
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 19Praet
  • 17Vanaken
  • 10T Hazard
  • 11Trossard
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 22Doku

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 3Boyata
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Lukaku
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Mertens
  • 16Saelemaekers
  • 18Januzaj
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Castagne

Belarus

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Gutor
  • 13Podstrelov
  • 3Pavlovets
  • 4Naumov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 2Yuzepchuk
  • 22Stasevich
  • 15Kislyak
  • 23Kendysh
  • 9Ngome
  • 17Lisakovich

Substitutes

  • 6Klimovich
  • 7Laptev
  • 8Savitskiy
  • 10Bakhar
  • 11Signevich
  • 12Chichkan
  • 14Yablonski
  • 16Pavlyuchenko
  • 18Maevski
  • 19Shvetsov
  • 20Antilevski
  • 21Bordachev
Referee:
Donatas Rumsas

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.

  2. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Pavlovets (Belarus).

  4. Post update

    Dennis Praet (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sergey Kislyak (Belarus).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergey Kislyak (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

  9. Post update

    Jury Kendysh (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jury Kendysh (Belarus).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Praet (Belgium).

  13. Post update

    Dmitri Podstrelov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 2, Belarus 0. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Simon Mignolet tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Belarus 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.

  17. Post update

    Hans Vanaken (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jury Kendysh (Belarus).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Gutor.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

