Belgium v Belarus

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Mignolet
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 19Praet
- 17Vanaken
- 10T Hazard
- 11Trossard
- 23Batshuayi
- 22Doku
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 3Boyata
- 6Dendoncker
- 7De Bruyne
- 8Tielemans
- 9Lukaku
- 13Casteels
- 14Mertens
- 16Saelemaekers
- 18Januzaj
- 20Benteke
- 21Castagne
Belarus
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Gutor
- 13Podstrelov
- 3Pavlovets
- 4Naumov
- 5Polyakov
- 2Yuzepchuk
- 22Stasevich
- 15Kislyak
- 23Kendysh
- 9Ngome
- 17Lisakovich
Substitutes
- 6Klimovich
- 7Laptev
- 8Savitskiy
- 10Bakhar
- 11Signevich
- 12Chichkan
- 14Yablonski
- 16Pavlyuchenko
- 18Maevski
- 19Shvetsov
- 20Antilevski
- 21Bordachev
- Referee:
- Donatas Rumsas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Jéremy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aleksandr Pavlovets (Belarus).
Dennis Praet (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergey Kislyak (Belarus).
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Attempt blocked. Sergey Kislyak (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Jury Kendysh (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jury Kendysh (Belarus).
Foul by Dennis Praet (Belgium).
Dmitri Podstrelov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, Belarus 0. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Offside, Belgium. Simon Mignolet tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Belarus 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.
Hans Vanaken (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jury Kendysh (Belarus).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Gutor.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.