Steven Davis converts a penalty to net one of his 12 goals for Northern Ireland

2022 World Cup qualifier Group C: Northern Ireland v Bulgaria Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is poised to break the British international caps record against Bulgaria by making a 126th appearance.

However, the Rangers midfielder's focus is on securing a much-needed win in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier after defeat to Italy in the group opener.

"I'm really proud - it's a hell of an achievement when I think of the effort I've put in," said the 36-year-old.

"I'm just concentrating on the game and we know how big it is for us."

Davis, who made his Northern Ireland debut in 2005, will surpass former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton in the caps tally in the Group C encounter at Windsor Park.

The former Aston Villa and Southampton playmaker led Northern Ireland out at Euro 2016 but the team has struggled under new manager Ian Baraclough.

Tough times

Baraclough has not secured a win in 90 minutes during his 10 matches in charge - indeed the winless run stretches to 12 games.

The 2-0 loss in Parma last week leaves Northern Ireland already six points behind the Italians and Switzerland, who have both beaten Bulgaria.

Bulgaria sit bottom in Group C and like Northern Ireland are desperate to get off the mark in what is already a crunch game for both teams in terms of making the finals in Qatar.

Davis trains at Windsor Park on Tuesday as he prepares to win his 126th cap

"It's really important we get the win - there's a lot of positives to take from some of the games but of course when you're not winning you are disappointed," added Davis.

"We just need to put in a performance and get the three points. If we are going to have ambitions to try to achieve something in terms of the group these are the games you have to target for three points.

"We just need to focus on ourselves, believe in our qualities and believe we can get the victory. We would certainly take a scrappy game, not perform well and secure the three points over a good performance and not get what we want from the game.

"We have to be ruthless in both boxes - if we can do that then we've got a good chance of getting the win. With a big break between now and the next qualifiers in September it's really important we do that.

"Bulgaria will make it difficult and they have technical players like ourselves. We'll both be targeting victory so it should be a good game."