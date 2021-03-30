Rangers: Five players given suspension for party Covid-19 breach

By Scott MullenBBC Sport Scotland

Rangers' Nathan Patterson
Nathan Patterson has played a prominent role for Rangers in recent weeks

Five Rangers players who breached Covid-19 rules have been given a six-game ban by the Scottish FA.

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear were all cited after a party was broken up by police in February.

The group were fined by the club, who were also in dialogue with the SFA and Scottish government about the incident.

A four-match ban will be served immediately, with two suspended until the end of the season.

A disciplinary hearing took place on Thursday last week, with Tuesday's outcome meaning those still involved with first-team duties will miss a large chunk of the season run-in.

Bassey, Patterson - who has been playing at right-back in place of injured captain James Tavernier - and on-loan Amiens player Zungu have featured for Steven Gerrard's side this season, while Mebude is on loan at Queen of the South. Goalkeeper Kinnear is a youth player.

Both Patterson and Zungu have played since returning from a period of isolation following the breach.

Earlier this season, Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were banned by the club for two weeks for attending an illegal house party.

