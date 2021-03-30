Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine moved to within seven points of leaders Linfield at the top of the Irish Premiership table with an impressive 2-0 home victory over Larne.

Curtis Allen opened the scoring midway through the first half, with substitute James McLaughlin doubling the lead 30 seconds after the restart.

Ronan Hale hit the post with a lob for Larne after Allen's opener, but the visitors faded in the second half.

The Bannsiders have a game in hand on the Blues in the race for the title.

Fourth-placed Larne are now without a win in three Premiership outings and missed the opportunity to go level on points with Glentoran in third.

Coleraine hit the woodwork two minutes before taking the lead when Ben Doherty ran on to an Allen lay-off and unleashed a ferocious left-foot drive from 22 yards that crashed back off the crossbar.

Allen's opener arrived in the 25th minute when the experienced striker got across Albert Watson to meet a Ronan Wilson cross at the near post and head past Conor Devlin.

The visitors came within inches of equalising just after the half hour when Ronan Hale ran on to a long ball over the top and lobbed the outrushing Gareth Deane only for his effort to come off the inside of the post.

Hale tried his luck again with a long-range striker before half-time but, having gone in a goal ahead at the break, the Bannsiders doubled their lead within 30 seconds of the restart.

Jamie Glackin found McLaughlin just outside the left-hand side of the box and the striker showed superb composure to squeeze a clever low finish past Devlin with what was his first touch after coming on as a half-time substitute.

It was comfortable for Oran Kearney's men after that, with substitute's Jonny McMurray's snapshot that went over the crossbar late on the closest Larne came to getting a goal back in a quiet second half.