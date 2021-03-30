Match ends, Mongolia 0, Japan 14.
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scored as Japan put 14 goals past Mongolia in a World Cup 2022 qualifier.
Minamino, who is on loan at Southampton, opened the scoring while Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako netted a hat-trick.
Japan's other scorers included Daichi Kamada, Hidemasa Morita and an own goal by Khash Erdene Tuyaa.
Sho Inagaki (2), Junya Ito (2), Kyogo Furuhashi (2) and Takuma Asano also netted.
The win means Japan will advance to the next phase of Asia's qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup if they defeat Myanmar when the teams meet in Yokohama on 3 June.
The game took place in Chiba, Japan, after Mongolia, ranked 190th in the world, were forced to relinquish hosting rights due to quarantine regulations at home.
On Monday, Canada beat the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
Line-ups
Mongolia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Munkh-Erdene
- 17BatturSubstituted forOtgonbaatarat 45'minutes
- 2Tuguldur
- 20Ganbold
- 5Tuyaa
- 10Khurelbaatar
- 15Soyol-ErdeneSubstituted forBatboldat 45'minutes
- 13GanboldSubstituted forMijiddorjat 75'minutes
- 6ArtagSubstituted forNorjmooat 45'minutes
- 4Amaraa
- 11Nyam-OsorSubstituted forAltansukhat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bayartsengel
- 7Tserendovdon
- 8Enkhbileg
- 9Mijiddorj
- 12Otgonbaatar
- 14Batbold
- 16Amarbayasgalan
- 18Gantuya
- 19Myagmar
- 21Altansukh
- 22Baldorj
- 23Norjmoo
Japan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Gonda
- 2Matsubara
- 22YoshidaSubstituted forNakataniat 64'minutes
- 16TomiyasuSubstituted forHatanakaat 72'minutes
- 3Ogawa
- 5MoritaSubstituted forAsanoat 45'minutes
- 6Endo
- 14Ito
- 9KamadaSubstituted forInagakiat 63'minutes
- 10MinaminoSubstituted forFuruhashiat 71'minutes
- 15Osako
Substitutes
- 1Nishikawa
- 4Hatanaka
- 7Esaka
- 8Inagaki
- 11Furuhashi
- 13Yamane
- 17Wakizaka
- 18Asano
- 19Sasaki
- 20Nakatani
- 21Kawabe
- 23Maekawa
- Referee:
- Omar Al Ali
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away34
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away25
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mongolia 0, Japan 14.
Goal!
Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 14. Sho Inagaki (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Junya Ito.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junya Ito (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takuma Asano.
Goal!
Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 13. Yuya Osako (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takuma Asano.
Goal!
Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 12. Takuma Asano (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Matsubara.
Post update
Attempt saved. Takuma Asano (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Khash-Erdene Tuyaa.
Goal!
Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 11. Kyogo Furuhashi (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takuma Asano following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Wataru Endo (Japan).
Post update
Dulguun Amaraa (Mongolia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Mongolia. Temuujin Altansukh replaces Naranbold Nyam-Osor.
Post update
Shuichi Gonda (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dulguun Amaraa (Mongolia).
Post update
Corner, Mongolia. Conceded by Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Foul by Junya Ito (Japan).
Post update
Tsedenbal Norjmoo (Mongolia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Junya Ito (Japan).
Post update
Tsend-Ayush Khurelbaatar (Mongolia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Japan. Ken Matsubara tries a through ball, but Takuma Asano is caught offside.