World Cup Qualifying - Asia
MongoliaMongolia0JapanJapan14

Mongolia 0-14 Japan: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scores in one-sided World Cup qualifier

Takumi Minamino scores Japan's first goal against Mongolia
Japan scored three times in stoppage time

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scored as Japan put 14 goals past Mongolia in a World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Minamino, who is on loan at Southampton, opened the scoring while Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako netted a hat-trick.

Japan's other scorers included Daichi Kamada, Hidemasa Morita and an own goal by Khash Erdene Tuyaa.

Sho Inagaki (2), Junya Ito (2), Kyogo Furuhashi (2) and Takuma Asano also netted.

The win means Japan will advance to the next phase of Asia's qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup if they defeat Myanmar when the teams meet in Yokohama on 3 June.

The game took place in Chiba, Japan, after Mongolia, ranked 190th in the world, were forced to relinquish hosting rights due to quarantine regulations at home.

On Monday, Canada beat the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Line-ups

Mongolia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Munkh-Erdene
  • 17BatturSubstituted forOtgonbaatarat 45'minutes
  • 2Tuguldur
  • 20Ganbold
  • 5Tuyaa
  • 10Khurelbaatar
  • 15Soyol-ErdeneSubstituted forBatboldat 45'minutes
  • 13GanboldSubstituted forMijiddorjat 75'minutes
  • 6ArtagSubstituted forNorjmooat 45'minutes
  • 4Amaraa
  • 11Nyam-OsorSubstituted forAltansukhat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bayartsengel
  • 7Tserendovdon
  • 8Enkhbileg
  • 9Mijiddorj
  • 12Otgonbaatar
  • 14Batbold
  • 16Amarbayasgalan
  • 18Gantuya
  • 19Myagmar
  • 21Altansukh
  • 22Baldorj
  • 23Norjmoo

Japan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Gonda
  • 2Matsubara
  • 22YoshidaSubstituted forNakataniat 64'minutes
  • 16TomiyasuSubstituted forHatanakaat 72'minutes
  • 3Ogawa
  • 5MoritaSubstituted forAsanoat 45'minutes
  • 6Endo
  • 14Ito
  • 9KamadaSubstituted forInagakiat 63'minutes
  • 10MinaminoSubstituted forFuruhashiat 71'minutes
  • 15Osako

Substitutes

  • 1Nishikawa
  • 4Hatanaka
  • 7Esaka
  • 8Inagaki
  • 11Furuhashi
  • 13Yamane
  • 17Wakizaka
  • 18Asano
  • 19Sasaki
  • 20Nakatani
  • 21Kawabe
  • 23Maekawa
Referee:
Omar Al Ali

Match Stats

Home TeamMongoliaAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home2
Away34
Shots on Target
Home0
Away25
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mongolia 0, Japan 14.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mongolia 0, Japan 14.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 14. Sho Inagaki (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Junya Ito.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junya Ito (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takuma Asano.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 13. Yuya Osako (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takuma Asano.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 12. Takuma Asano (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Matsubara.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Takuma Asano (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Khash-Erdene Tuyaa.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Mongolia 0, Japan 11. Kyogo Furuhashi (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takuma Asano following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (Japan).

  11. Post update

    Dulguun Amaraa (Mongolia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Mongolia. Temuujin Altansukh replaces Naranbold Nyam-Osor.

  13. Post update

    Shuichi Gonda (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dulguun Amaraa (Mongolia).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Mongolia. Conceded by Kyogo Furuhashi.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Junya Ito (Japan).

  17. Post update

    Tsedenbal Norjmoo (Mongolia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Junya Ito (Japan).

  19. Post update

    Tsend-Ayush Khurelbaatar (Mongolia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Ken Matsubara tries a through ball, but Takuma Asano is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Syria55001441015
2China4211132117
3Philippines52128807
4Maldives5203610-46
5Guam5005219-170

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia44001611512
2Kuwait53111731410
3Jordan5311102810
4Nepal5104216-143
5Chinese Taipei5005225-230

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iraq532092711
2Bahrain52303129
3Iran4202173146
4Hong Kong512235-25
5Cambodia5014122-211

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uzbekistan530212669
2Saudi Arabia42208448
3Singapore5212710-37
4Yemen5122611-55
5Palestine511335-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar65101611516
2Oman5401114712
3Afghanistan5113211-94
4India503235-23
5Bangladesh5014213-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan55002702715
2Tajikistan631298110
3Kyrgyzstan521210557
4Myanmar5203513-86
5Mongolia7106227-253

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Vietnam532051411
2Malaysia53028629
3Thailand52216338
4UAE42028446
5Indonesia5005316-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkmenistan53028539
2South Korea4220100108
3Lebanon52215328
4North Korea52214318
5Sri Lanka5005016-160
View full World Cup Qualifying - Asia tables

