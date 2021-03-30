Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Scottish League 2 with a 3-0 win over hosts Albion Rovers.

First-half strikes by Darren Lyon and Luca Connell and Salim Kouider-Aissa's header gave the Spiders victory.

Nearest challengers Edinburgh City also won away from home, 3-1 against Cowdenbeath.

Stirling Albion beat Stenhousemuir 1-0 and Elgin City won 2-1 away to bottom side Brechin City.

Liam Brown gave Edinburgh the lead only for Harvey Swann to bring Cowden level. Blair Henderson struck before half-time and headed his second after the break to secure victory for the visitors.

Jack Leitch's early second-half goal proved to be enough for Stirling, with Stenny having Tommy Muir sent off late on for a foul on Cameron Binnie.

Brechin also had a player dismissed, when they were 1-0 up on Elgin through Connor Barron's shot. Yusuf Hussain was red-carded after conceding a penalty, from which Kane Hester equalised, and Darryl McHardy headed a late winner for Elgin.