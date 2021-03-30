Gibraltar v Netherlands

GibraltarGibraltar19:45NetherlandsNetherlands
- Get updates from Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers, along with live text coverage of Wales v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 6Wiseman
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 16Mouelhi
- 5Annesley
- 8Ronan
- 7Casciaro
- 2Jolley
- 10Walker
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 3Valarino
- 9Styche
- 11Casciaro
- 12Moulds
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Borge
- 18Santos
- 20Peacock
- 21Morgan
- 22Torrilla
Netherlands
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 22Dumfries
- 3de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 5Wijndal
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 11Berghuis
- 6Klaassen
- 10Depay
- 19de Jong
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 4Veltman
- 7Bergwijn
- 9Babel
- 12van Aanholt
- 13Stekelenburg
- 14Gravenberch
- 15de Roon
- 16Stengs
- 18Malen
- 20van de Beek
- 23Bizot
- Referee:
- João Pinheiro