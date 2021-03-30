World Cup Qualifying - European
GibraltarGibraltar19:45NetherlandsNetherlands
Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Gibraltar v Netherlands

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 6Wiseman
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 5Annesley
  • 8Ronan
  • 7Casciaro
  • 2Jolley
  • 10Walker
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 3Valarino
  • 9Styche
  • 11Casciaro
  • 12Moulds
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Borge
  • 18Santos
  • 20Peacock
  • 21Morgan
  • 22Torrilla

Netherlands

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 22Dumfries
  • 3de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 5Wijndal
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 11Berghuis
  • 6Klaassen
  • 10Depay
  • 19de Jong

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 4Veltman
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 9Babel
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 13Stekelenburg
  • 14Gravenberch
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Stengs
  • 18Malen
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Bizot
Referee:
João Pinheiro

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Portugal21103214
3Luxembourg11001013
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21107344
2Belgium21104224
3Belarus11004223
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22007256
2Montenegro22006246
3Netherlands21014403
4Norway21013303
5Latvia200214-30
6Gibraltar200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22005236
2Cyprus31111104
3Croatia21011103
4Slovenia310223-13
5Slovakia20202202
6Malta201135-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

