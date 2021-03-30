World Cup Qualifying - European
CroatiaCroatia0MaltaMalta0

Croatia v Malta

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Livakovic
  • 20Juranovic
  • 21Vida
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 22Melnjak
  • 19Badelj
  • 8Kovacic
  • 15Pasalic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 18Orsic
  • 14Budimir

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 3Barisic
  • 4Perisic
  • 6Lovren
  • 7Brekalo
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 16Uremovic
  • 17Lovric
  • 23Sluga

Malta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bonello
  • 2Shaw
  • 13Pepe
  • 4Borg
  • 7Mbong
  • 19Kristensen
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 17Teuma
  • 10Pisani
  • 23Satariano

Substitutes

  • 5Agius
  • 8Grech
  • 9Nwoko
  • 11Mbong
  • 12Calleja
  • 14Montebello
  • 15Corbalan
  • 16Galea
  • 18Muscat
  • 20Gambin
  • 21Micallef
  • 22Muscat
Referee:
Lionel Tschudi

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Josip Juranovic (Croatia).

  2. Post update

    Bjorn Kristensen (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Dario Melnjak tries a through ball, but Ante Budimir is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ante Budimir with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mislav Orsic with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Pisani (Malta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Kristensen with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kurt Shaw.

  11. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ante Budimir (Croatia).

  14. Post update

    Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Mario Pasalic (Croatia) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.

  17. Post update

    Ante Budimir (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joseph Mbong (Malta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Luxembourg22002026
3Portugal31113304
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium32106247
2Czech Rep31207345
3Belarus21014403
4Wales201113-21
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33009279
2Montenegro32106247
3Netherlands31114404
4Norway31113304
5Gibraltar301217-61
6Latvia300316-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
