Croatia v Malta

Foul by Josip Juranovic (Croatia).
- Get updates from Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers, along with live text coverage of Wales v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Livakovic
- 20Juranovic
- 21Vida
- 5Caleta-Car
- 22Melnjak
- 19Badelj
- 8Kovacic
- 15Pasalic
- 13Vlasic
- 18Orsic
- 14Budimir
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 3Barisic
- 4Perisic
- 6Lovren
- 7Brekalo
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 12L Kalinic
- 16Uremovic
- 17Lovric
- 23Sluga
Malta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bonello
- 2Shaw
- 13Pepe
- 4Borg
- 7Mbong
- 19Kristensen
- 6Guillaumier
- 3Camenzuli
- 17Teuma
- 10Pisani
- 23Satariano
Substitutes
- 5Agius
- 8Grech
- 9Nwoko
- 11Mbong
- 12Calleja
- 14Montebello
- 15Corbalan
- 16Galea
- 18Muscat
- 20Gambin
- 21Micallef
- 22Muscat
- Referee:
- Lionel Tschudi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Bjorn Kristensen (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Dario Melnjak tries a through ball, but Ante Budimir is caught offside.
Post update
Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ante Budimir with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mislav Orsic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Pisani (Malta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bjorn Kristensen with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kurt Shaw.
Post update
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Post update
Foul by Ante Budimir (Croatia).
Post update
Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mario Pasalic (Croatia) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.
Post update
Ante Budimir (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).
Post update
Attempt saved. Joseph Mbong (Malta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.