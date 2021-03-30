World Cup Qualifying - European
SlovakiaSlovakia0RussiaRussia0

Slovakia v Russia

Line-ups

Slovakia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Kuciak
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Satka
  • 14Skriniar
  • 15Hubocan
  • 19Kucka
  • 7Hromada
  • 22Koscelnik
  • 8Duda
  • 20Mak
  • 18Schranz

Substitutes

  • 3Pauschek
  • 4Haraslin
  • 6Gregus
  • 9Bozenik
  • 10Strelec
  • 11Bero
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 16Holubek
  • 17Suslov
  • 21Duris
  • 23Greif

Russia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shunin
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 23Kuzyaev
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 17Golovin
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 11ZhemaletdinovBooked at 17mins
  • 22DzyubaBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 3Neustädter
  • 4Karavaev
  • 6Mostovoy
  • 8Fomin
  • 9Sobolev
  • 10Zabolotny
  • 12Dyupin
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Lunev
  • 19Mukhin
  • 20Ionov
  • 21Mirzov
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Artem Dzyuba (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

  3. Post update

    Jakub Hromada (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Slovakia. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Ivan Schranz is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Fernandes (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.

  9. Booking

    Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Jakub Hromada (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Russia).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

  13. Post update

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andrey Semenov (Russia).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

  17. Post update

    Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).

  19. Post update

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

