Slovakia v Russia

Artem Dzyuba (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- Get updates from Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers, along with live text coverage of Wales v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Slovakia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Kuciak
- 2Pekarík
- 5Satka
- 14Skriniar
- 15Hubocan
- 19Kucka
- 7Hromada
- 22Koscelnik
- 8Duda
- 20Mak
- 18Schranz
Substitutes
- 3Pauschek
- 4Haraslin
- 6Gregus
- 9Bozenik
- 10Strelec
- 11Bero
- 13Hrosovsky
- 16Holubek
- 17Suslov
- 21Duris
- 23Greif
Russia
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Shunin
- 5Semenov
- 14Dzhikiya
- 13Kudryashov
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 23Kuzyaev
- 7Ozdoev
- 17Golovin
- 18Zhirkov
- 11ZhemaletdinovBooked at 17mins
- 22DzyubaBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 3Neustädter
- 4Karavaev
- 6Mostovoy
- 8Fomin
- 9Sobolev
- 10Zabolotny
- 12Dyupin
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Lunev
- 19Mukhin
- 20Ionov
- 21Mirzov
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).
Post update
Jakub Hromada (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Slovakia. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Ivan Schranz is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mario Fernandes (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.
Booking
Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jakub Hromada (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Russia).
Post update
Foul by Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).
Post update
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrey Semenov (Russia).
Post update
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Post update
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).
Post update
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.