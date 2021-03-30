Montenegro v Norway

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sead Haksabanovic.
Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Mijatovic
- 23Marusic
- 5Vujacic
- 15Savic
- 6Tomasevic
- 19Scekic
- 2Lagator
- 18Kosovic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 7Djurdjevic
- 10Jovetic
Substitutes
- 3Radunovic
- 4Vukcevic
- 8Ivanovic
- 9Islamovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Sarkic
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Martinovic
- 16Jovovic
- 20Raspopovic
- 21Boljevic
- 22Simic
Norway
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jarstein
- 16Svensson
- 2Gregersen
- 3Ajer
- 5Meling
- 10Ødegaard
- 22Thorsby
- 8Berg
- 11Elyounoussi
- 9Sørloth
- 23Haaland
Substitutes
- 4Strandberg
- 6Gabrielsen
- 7King
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 17Linnes
- 18Midtsjø
- 19Fossum
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Østigard
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jonas Svensson (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Norway).
Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.
Foul by Morten Thorsby (Norway).
Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.
Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Montenegro. Stevan Jovetic tries a through ball, but Uros Djurdjevic is caught offside.
Jonas Svensson (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro).
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro).
Alexander Sørloth (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).
Attempt missed. Birger Meling (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Adam Marusic.
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morten Thorsby.