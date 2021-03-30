World Cup Qualifying - European
TurkeyTurkey1LatviaLatvia0

Turkey v Latvia

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Çakir
  • 3Müldür
  • 15Kabak
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 18Erkin
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 19Karaman
  • 11Yazici
  • 6Tufan
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 2Bardakci
  • 7Kökcü
  • 8Balci
  • 9Destan
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Meras
  • 14Antalyali
  • 16Ünal
  • 20Türüç
  • 21Akbunar
  • 22Ozturk

Latvia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steinbors
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 3Oss
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 4Emsis
  • 6Tobers
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 20Uldrikis

Substitutes

  • 2Maksimenko
  • 7Kamess
  • 8Solovjovs
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ozols
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Krollis
  • 21Saveljevs
  • 22Ontuzans
  • 23Zviedris
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Pavels Steinbors.

  2. Post update

    Ozan Kabak (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Eduards Emsis with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonijs Cernomordijs with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Mert Müldür.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenan Karaman (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).

  12. Post update

    Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Vladislavs Fjodorovs.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).

  17. Post update

    Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).

