Turkey v Latvia

- Get updates from Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers, along with live text coverage of Wales v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Çakir
- 3Müldür
- 15Kabak
- 4Söyüncü
- 18Erkin
- 5Yokuslu
- 19Karaman
- 11Yazici
- 6Tufan
- 10Calhanoglu
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 2Bardakci
- 7Kökcü
- 8Balci
- 9Destan
- 12Bayindir
- 13Meras
- 14Antalyali
- 16Ünal
- 20Türüç
- 21Akbunar
- 22Ozturk
Latvia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steinbors
- 15Fjodorovs
- 5Cernomordijs
- 3Oss
- 13Jurkovskis
- 4Emsis
- 6Tobers
- 11Savalnieks
- 10Ikaunieks
- 14Ciganiks
- 20Uldrikis
Substitutes
- 2Maksimenko
- 7Kamess
- 8Solovjovs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ozols
- 16Jaunzems
- 17Zjuzins
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Krollis
- 21Saveljevs
- 22Ontuzans
- 23Zviedris
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Ozan Kabak (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Eduards Emsis with a cross.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.
Attempt blocked. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonijs Cernomordijs with a headed pass.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Mert Müldür.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.
Attempt missed. Kenan Karaman (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Vladislavs Fjodorovs.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.
Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).